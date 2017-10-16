Supergirl S03 E01: Drama, drama, drama….and torpedoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hello my Supergirl Superfriends! It's Richard from Zeus Comics!

With Kara grieving over the loss of Mon-El, she's given over to being Supergirl 24/7. And this leads to drama, drama, drama - between Kara and James and Lena and Alex until Alex gives her an impassioned talk putting Supergirl back into perspective for Kara.

Our season premiere also introduces Morgan Edge, a nefarious wealthy real estate developer – I mean aren't they all?

Edge is intent on corporate development in low income areas... which leads to a plot between Edge and the mercenary Bloodsport who's in a cloaked submarine in the bay using torpedoes to destabilize the bedrock at the unveiling of the Girl of Steel statue.

What the torpedo attack does reveal is our season two cliffhanger, the Kryptonian pod belonging to Rein! It also gives the introduction of Reign herself as Samantha Arias who discovers her super-human strength while rescuing her daughter.

Our episode closes with Lena buying Catco, Kara returning to reporter work and Supergirl threatening Morgan Edge that she's on to him.

Standout moment of this episode was Alex asking J’onn to walk her down the aisle.. No I’m not crying, you’re crying. Okay I’m crying. We’re all crying.

Up next a bank heist isn't so simple when the thief behind it is a powerful telepath! No it's not the comics telepath Saturn Girl who does debut this season but as a telekinetic, it's the introduction of Psi! Plus Samanatha aka Reign takes a job at L-Corp as her origin continues!

It's an all new Supergirl in "Triggers!"