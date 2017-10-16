Smartphones might go extinct by 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — It seems like everything is controlled with our voice these days.

Eventually, we might not need our phones to communicate anymore, and that day may come sooner than we think!

According to Inc.com, all things smartphone will be no more by 2025! Goodbye iPhones and Androids. The website says sooner or later, bots will start recognizing our individual voices wherever we go. Home, car, the office, everything in between.

What about apps, games, and movies that keep us distracted and entertained? Inc says all that’s covered by the big boys, like iPads, surfaces, and laptops.

If smartphones go the way of the flip phone in the not-so-distant future, how are we supposed to nail our selfie game?