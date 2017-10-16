School district takes ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ off reading list

The classic novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” was removed from a school’s reading list, and it is causing quite the heated response.

The book tells the story of racism, rape, and social injustice through the eyes of a small girl in rural Alabama during the Great Depression.

It’s long been praised for teaching tolerance, character and standing up for what is right, even when it is against the societal norm.

The Biloxi School Board says they nixed Harper Lee’s book from the reading list due to racial slurs saying the language in the book “makes people uncomfortable.”

Many on social media agreed that being uncomfortable is the exact reason people should read it as many themes are still relevant today as when it was first published.

The school superintendent defended the action by saying that academic resources may change periodically and “we always strive to do what is best for our students and staff to continue to perform at the highest level.”

The book will remain in the school’s library, just not as a part of the class agenda.