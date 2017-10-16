People who actually like their bosses give them gifts for National Boss’s Day

WASHINGTON, DC — Bosses. Either you love them or you hate them!

You know you’ve got a good leader when you don’t dread getting them something for National Boss’s Day! We want to know what the nation’s head-honcho did to celebrate.

It seems President Trump had a regular ol’ day! He had some meetings, press conferences, just a typical Monday for the Prez!

We all know President Trump may not be the most likeable boss, considering he’s said “You’re fired!” more than a few times to some of his White House staff.

Another thing we want to know: do people actually like their bosses?

Social media seems to! People flooded the Twittersphere with balloon pics and kind words for their fearless leaders.

Happy Boss's Day to our Fearless Leader and Principal, Mr. Douglas! pic.twitter.com/8EOysomUpO — TimberviewHighSchool (@TimberviewHigh) October 16, 2017

Did you know today is national boss’s day? I didn’t until I got this. Legit got misty eyed. Getting misty eyed again. pic.twitter.com/5uNcFQSLvn — Dave S. Koster (@daveskoster) October 16, 2017

Forsyth Central High School in Forsyth, Georgia did the most with their principal. They gave him a cape and played him a song as he walked through the halls.

If you've ever wondered what level of extra we are at FCHS, this should answer your question. 🤴🏼😉👌🏼💯 Happy Boss's Day, @JMY_FCHS! pic.twitter.com/cgeIpFM5LS — Forsyth Central HS (@ForsythCHS) October 16, 2017

You might have a really good boss, but we all know who the best boss is.