Mesquite police investigate fatal shooting of 17-year-old Saturday

MESQUITE - A 17-year-old teen in Mesquite was shot and killed Saturday night. Today, police are searching for answers.

Mesquite police say officers were responding about 8:40 p.m. Saturday night to a report of gunshots in the 3200 block of Kensington Drive when they found 17-year-old Isaiah Deanthony Jones with gunshot wounds. Jones was taken to a Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, where he later died from his injuries.

As the investigation continues, Crime stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.