Man arrested following Plano office building shooting

PLANO - A scary moment for employees in a Plano office building on Sunday morning, when they were forced to take shelter after hearing gunshots.

This man, 32-year-old Christopher James Frazier or Garland was arrested following the incident at the NTT Data office at 2300 W. Plano Parkway. Frazier was booked into the Collin County Jail; he faces charges including assault causing bodily injury, deadly conduct discharged firearm, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt during the incident.