Hillary Clinton slams President Trump’s administration

It’s been almost a year since the 2016 elections, but Hillary Clinton isn’t holding back when it comes to slamming her former rival.

“This particular president is, I think, upending the kind of trust and credibility of the United States,” she said on Sunday’s episode of Fareed Zakaria GPS.

On Friday, President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the 2015 nuclear deal by committing a number of alleged crimes over the years.

“Major steps we are taking to confront the Iranian regime’s hostile actions,” the President said.

And one of those major steps is threatening to rip up the deal, unless Congress puts tougher conditions on Iran and makes permanent restrictions on its nuclear program.

But the former Secretary of State says ending the deal would be dangerous.

“First of all, it basically says America’s word is not good,” she said.

Clinton also disagreed with the president’s handling of North Korea, claiming he is playing right into Kim Jong Un’s hands.

“The idea that he’s going tit-for-tat with the American president, who is tweeting against him and calling him names. What we’ve done is to build him up, give him more legitimacy than he deserves to have,” Clinton said.

The former First Lady pointed out Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 elections and said President Vladimir Putin continues to pose a serious threat to the U.S.

“He didn’t get everything, but keep an eye on him because he is not done,” she warned.

Clinton and Trump are no longer competing for the oval office, but their feud is clearly far from being over.