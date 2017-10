Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Will Fort Worth join so many other Texas cities and finally say goodbye to smoking inside bars?

That's what City Council members in Cowtown will discuss this week. Currently, smoking is allowed inside Fort Worth bars, if the bar has more than 70% of their annual gross in alcoholic beverage sales.

Fort Worth is currently one of the last major cities in Texas to still allow smoking in bars. No vote has been scheduled yet.