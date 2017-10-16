Dental industry fighting back against start up company offering cheaper braces

A popular startup is working to make braces more affordable to straighten your teeth without a visit to the dentist, but the dental industry is fighting back.

Smile Direct Club markets itself as a mail-order braces company, but the American Association of Orthodontists claims they are offering a service that is “illegal and creates medical risks.”

In addition, three state dental boards have opened investigations into the company, according to BuzzFeed.

To break it all down, braces can run anywhere from $2,000 to $6,000. Products like Invisalign run about the same. Smile Direct Charges just under $2,000 for their “alignment trays” and just $100 for post-treatment retainers.

The American Association of Orthodontists says the start-up is performing medical work that many state laws require only licensed professionals to perform.

Smile Direct Club says they are just the “middleman” between patients and dentists, who design their customers’ trays.