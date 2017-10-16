Dallas police top brass fighting to keep jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A top to bottom review of the Dallas Police staff leaves some top brass fighting for their jobs.

New Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall is hoping to put more focus on the streets. That means less resources in the command staff.

DPD assistant and deputy chiefs will also have to re-interview for their current job titles. Those interviews are set to begin today.

And it's by no means a slam dunk. Only two or three of the nine current assistant chiefs will remain in their roles.