Colin Kaepernick files grievance against NFL

Free agent Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance, accusing NFL owners of colluding to keep him out of the league.

A statement from his attorney said the grievance was filed Sunday “only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives.”

Kaepernick drew national attention last season when he knelt during the national anthem before games to protest social injustice.

The protest was seen by some as disrespecting the flag.

His kneeling sparked a movement with several other players kneeling in solidarity and has spilled over into this NFL season.

It has also drawn criticism from many people, including President Donald Trump.

Kaepernick has yet to be picked up by another team since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March.

The NFL Players’ Association said it will support Kaepernick’s legal efforts.

And they’re not the only ones.

More than 100 people took a knee outside the M&T Stadium in Baltimore in support of Kaepernick.

The person who organized it says he did not expect so many people to show up.