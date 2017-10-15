Whataburger fires worker for refusing to serve Denison cops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENISON, TX -- A Whataburger worker just got the boot for refusing to serve two Denison cops and cursing them out.

The beef happened early Saturday morning.

According to a lengthy Facebook post from Denison Police Chief Jay Burch, the worker flipped out because she claims "cops beat up my boyfriend and are racist."

But the chief went on to say, after reviewing dash cam video of the arrest that happened weeks ago, "There was no physical altercation and no one injured. So the employee was simply lying about her boyfriend getting 'beat up' by police."

Well, it didn't take long for Whataburger to take action.

They released the following statement, "An individual employee acted out of line with Whataburger's values to treat all customers with respect. We took swift action and this person is no longer employed by us."

Local and state Whataburger executives then called the Denison Police Department to personally apologize. The chief said he's "grateful for the apology" but is calling on all organizations to better educate their employees about customer service.

In other words, we should all just try a little harder to treat each other better.