Crazy Cowboys Fan: Meet the King of the Cowboys!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — If you head out to a Cowboys home game, chances are you’ll see Frenchy sitting in his same spot every week.

But this guy isn’t just a super Cowboys fan… he’s royalty!

“I am known as the King of the Cowboys, I have the pendant to prove it,” Frenchy said.

Yeah you can’t miss him with his King costume, but that’s not his only get-up. His most popular outfit is probably his all pink breast cancer awareness suit. He also shows up to every game with signs for every occasion.

This die-hard earned his Cowboys fandom back in his days in the Air Force.

“I was stationed out in Big Spring out in West Texas, I was in the Air Force and we would get the Cowboy games in Big Spring,” Frenchy recounted. “And this was back in the day of Staubach and I would watch the games and just became a Cowboy fan, ardent Cowboy fan.”

Ardent is right. Back in 2001 the team named him their official Super Fan, and he’s stuck with this team through the good years and bad, and reps all that’s best about America’s Team.

“I’ve always been a Cowboys fan, I’ve never wavered,” he said. “Nothing has made me change my mind. I love going to the games. I love the interaction with people, tailgating with people and being able to put a smile on people’s faces”

So next time you see the Cowboys King, no need to bow, just grab a selfie and you too can be Frenchy Famous!

Are you a Crazy Cowboys fan? Let us know and you could be featured next: