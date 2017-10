Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- And that's a wrap, folks.

Saturday marked the 112th Red River Showdown, and fans headed to the Cotton Bowl to stand with their teams. OU was here to do some serious damage in the first half, but Texas wasn't giving up, and neither were the fans.

"OU sucks," said one Texas fan.

"It's the worst school in the nation...maybe besides A&M," echoed another.

But Oklahoma ended up taking home the win in the last quarter with a final score of 29-24.

Hopefully, Bevo has better luck next year.