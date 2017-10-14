Vigil held for missing three-year-old in Richardson

RICHARDSON — Where is three-year-old Sherin Mathews?!

“It’s sad. It’s scary for this to happen so close to home,” said Omair Saddiqi who helped organize a vigil behind Sherin’s Richardson home Friday night.

People said prayers and words of comfort to those confused and grieving for the three-year-old.

“A lot of things doesn’t make sense. A lot of people are concerned,” Saddiqi said. “A lot of families have kids the same age, and it’s difficult going home and sleeping.”

Sherin’s father, Wesley, reportedly told police he forced her to stand outside alone at 3:00 a.m. Saturday by a tree outside of their yard, as punishment for not finishing her milk, then did a load of laundry.

“That right there just triggered everybody. Why in the world would you punish your daughter because she’s not drinking her formula or her milk? No man does laundry at that time,” Saddiqi told NewsFix.

If you know anything about little Sherin Mathews’ disappearance, you’re asked to call Richardson PD at 972-744-4801.