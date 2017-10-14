Come show off your best ghostly scream at this year’s CW33 Scream Test at Nebraska Furniture Mart!

Bring the kids and join us at Nebraska Furniture Mart on 10/28 for your chance to scream bloody murder and win prizes!

Where:

Nebraska Furniture Mart

5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr,

The Colony, TX 75056

When:

Saturday 10/28/17

12 – 3 PM

Prizes!

You could win a Dallas Cowboys Autographed Football, an I-Robot Roomba Vacuum cleaner, or a Galaxy Seeker II Drone!

Look for the CW33 tent, street team and CW Superheroes in costume to sign up and compete in the Scream Test. Winners will be selected by CW33 and notified the week after event.