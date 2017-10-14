Applebee’s bartender says $1 margaritas are a diluted scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, MO -- If it sounds too good to be true... it just might be.

Exhibit A. Turns out, Applebee's month long $1 margaritas apparently aren't all they're cracked up to be. An Applebee's bartender is spilling the tea on Snapchat, saying those "Dollaritas" are mostly water!

Dollaritas with my girls!! #family #wife #datenight #applebees A post shared by Enrique Rodriguez (@charro_de_oro) on Oct 13, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

My first $1 margarita at @applebees let me see how many I can knock down.. #applebees #drinks #dollarmargaritas A post shared by (Ya Patna JB) (@johnnie_on_the_5pot) on Oct 14, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Yeah, we aren't entirely shocked either. In the video, the bartender says the margaritas are one gallon tequila, one gallon margarita mix, and three gallons of water!

A lot of Instagrammers could care less as long as they get a buzz! Some even posted pictures saying how tipsy they got:

I think I'm just weak but these dollarittas are strong lmao. #applebees #dollaritas A post shared by Aria (@oxxo_ari) on Oct 13, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

No official word from Applebee's on this now viral video, but seeing some of these pictures, it looks like they missed the turn to Margaritaville.