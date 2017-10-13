Yellowstone supervolcano may blow faster than we thought!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scientists say the supervolcano at Yellowstone National Park might erupt much sooner than they previously thought -essentially wiping out mankind.

Researchers at Arizona State University say it just might happen. They say the supervolcano has the capacity to release more than one thousand cubic kilometers of rock, dust and volcanic ash.

That's 2,500 times more than erupted from Mount St. Helens in 1980. It could cover the United States in ash and possibly plunge the earth into a volcanic winter.

So how much time are we talking? Instead of centuries, scientists say that eruption could be only decades away.

But don't go prepping for the world the end. This fiery furnace is one of the most monitored volcanoes in the world, with a ton of sensors and satellites watching out for any little change.

So it looks like we've got a little time before the next big blast!