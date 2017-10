Vote for the 2017 Kim Dawson Model Search CW33 Viewer’s Choice winner!

Vote once per day. Learn more about the finalists here.

Voting goes from Oct. 13 – Nov. 3

To vote for a specific person, type their name into the search bar.

Winner is awarded a contract with the Kim Dawson agency, $500, and a $5000 scholarship to the KD Studio Conservatory.