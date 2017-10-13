San Antonio IHOP waiter with black belt takes down would-be robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO -- An IHOP waiter from San Antonio went from serving pancakes to serving up some justice on a would-be robber.

Turns out, the bad guy messed with a third-degree black belt!

Elijah Arnold heard the register pop and sprung into action.

A struggle ensued with the robber with Arnold holding the suspect down until the police got there.

"That was my money in the register." says Arnold "It was my manager's money in the register. And it was my IHOP's money in the register. And I'm not going to let anybody take that."

The fight left Arnold with a busted nose and bloody shirt. Talk about serving up some karma!