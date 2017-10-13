Newly-deads get married in HalloWedding at Six Flags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- People are taking till death do us part literally!

Six Flags put on a spooktacular HalloWedding event for 13 couples who vowed to love their partners all the way into the afterlife!

"When we were putting this together, I was just praying that we could at least get 13 couples," Six Flags Communications Manager, Sharon Parker said. "We had nearly 500 people submit to have their names considered to be wedded today."

The lucky 13 got full-on professional zombie makeovers and everything for their special scaremony. Some tied the knot, others renewed their vows, but all of them looked fabulous in their zombified getups!

"He absolutely adores Halloween. It's like his ultimate time all year," Mandy Vincent said about her husband, David Vincent. "I love Halloween. It's my Christmas," David said.

"Fright Fest is kind of an annual tradition for us and we thought what better way then to celebrate it by doing something kooky like this?" Richard Dennis said after renewing his vows.

Nothing says "As long as we both shall live" than a promise to love and cherish until the end of time!