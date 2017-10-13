× Harvard researchers design tattoo that tracks your health

Your next tattoo might be able to help track your health!

Researchers as at Harvard Medical School and MIT have designed new tattoo ink that changes color according to your biochemistry.

For example, if your glucose levels increase, the green in your tattoo will darken to brown.

The team used pig skin samples to test the ink. Their hoping the innovation will help people better monitor their health.

DuoSkin has also created a tattoo that can do more than make a statement. They made temporary tattoos that can be interfaces, or sensors.

Harvard’s ink is still being developed, so it won’t be on the market that soon.