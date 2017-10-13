× Gucci goes fur free starting 2018

Gucci, an Italian luxury brand, announced they will officially be going fur-free in 2018.

Under their new policy, the brand will no longer use fox, coyote, raccoon dog, mink or any other animal in their designs.

“With the help of HSUS (Humane Society of the United States) and LAV (an Italian animal rights organization), Gucci is excited to take this next step and hopes it will help inspire innovation and raise awareness, changing the luxury fashion industry for the better, “President and CEO Marco Bizzarri said in a statement.

The brand’s Spring-Summer collection was shown during Milan Fashion Week in September showing their first designs without fur. The collection goes on sale next year.

Remaining fur items will be sold in a charity auction.