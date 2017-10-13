× Disturbing video shows Panthers fan sucker-punch another fan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A disturbing video posted on social media shows a Carolina Panthers fan sucker-punching another fan during Thursday night’s game at Bank of America Stadium.

The incident happened after the victim told the Panthers fans standing in front of them that they were “being jerks” for not sitting.

The Instagram post read, in part, “The dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. The victim telling the dude bro how they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting.” The graphic video then shows the Panthers fan sucker-punch the older fan sitting behind him.

Warning: The video and post caption contains violence, blood and graphic language

The NFL has been in contact with security personnel at the stadium and is investigating the incident, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

.@NFL says it’s in contact with #Panthers security regarding that punch shown by @CrossingBroad.” “We take all of these very seriously” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2017

The Panthers lost 28-23 and fell to 4-2 on the season.