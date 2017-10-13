Class Act: Duncanville senior finds her voice through graphic design

DUNCANVILLE — You don’t have to be loud in order to be heard. Lena Vongdachanh is a perfect example of that, and it’s what makes her our Class Act of the Week.

Lena is a senior at Duncanville High School, where she pursues her passion in graphic design.

“I’ve always loved drawing, since I was a kid; I had inspiration from my uncle,” Lena said. “It’s a lot of work and you have to make sure you put in that work.”

That’s exactly what she does, and it shows. In fact, she just had her design selected to be the official t-shirt of the upcoming Heart of Duncanville 5K race.

“I was like, ‘Wow, me? Why me?’” she said. “Because I never expected it to happen.”

Yeah, she may be humble, but her design stood out and now it’ll be worn by hundreds of runners!

“Really awesome. I didn’t think that a lot of people would be wearing this, especially this Saturday there will be like over 500 people and it’s amazing,” Lena said.

Obviously, Lena is quiet when it comes to promoting her own stuff, but through her designs, she has found her voice.

“Graphic design, it’s like I’m able to express myself. I don’t talk a lot,” she said. “Being able to show myself and express myself through graphic design is helpful.”

After high school, she plans on attending UNT, where she’ll continue her graphic design studies, and while she may be meek and humble, what she puts on paper is artistic and bold, and if a picture is worth a thousand words, then her work is longer than any novel!

Know of a Class Act at your school? Let us know about them: