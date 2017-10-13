× Amazon creating secure box to fight unattended delivery thefts

Amazon plans to add more than 120,000 workers for the busy holiday shopping season.

It’s to fill positions in the company’s fulfillment centers, sorting facilities and at its customer service sites.

While many of the jobs will be temporary, some of those hired will be offered permanent positions when the season is over.

The jobs are available in 33 states, including Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas and Oregon.

In other Amazon news, the retail giant is partnering with a technology company called Phrame to create a secure box that can hold car keys, which would allow delivery drivers access to your car’s trunk.

You’ll be able to unlock the box remotely using your smartphone.

This initiative is designed to fight unattended delivery thefts.

Amazon is also reportedly developing a smart doorbell.