77% of Americans plan on going over their holiday budget

Tis the season for holiday shopping and many Americans say they’re planning on over spending.

Seventy-seven percent of Americans expect to go over their holiday spending budgets this year.

Almost a third of them will cut back on everyday expenses like groceries to recover.

Sixty-five percent of them set an actual budget, the problem is people tend to go over with no backup plan.

According to a Coinstar holiday survey, about 33% of shoppers shop year-round for holiday gifts and take advantage of sales earlier on.

Seven percent say they complete all of their shopping before Thanksgiving. About 12% of shopper say they plan on shopping on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, and 14% of the shoppers described themselves as “last-minute shoppers.”