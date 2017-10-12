Video shows Dallas strip club shooting caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Take a look at this surveillance video. Dallas police are hoping you can help identify this vehicle or the suspect who fatally shot a man outside a strip club Wednesday morning.

The suspect vehicle, a white Cadillac sedan with a sunroof, is seen circling the parking lot and under the awning in front of the XTC Cabaret on Stemmons Freeway. It is then observed driving past, the vehicle where the victim was sitting. The shooting suspect driver turns around and parks behind the victim`s vehicle and stops. The suspect exits the Cadillac and approaches the victim, shooting him.

A woman was also shot during the argument. Her current condition is not known.