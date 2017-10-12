Dallas police need help to ID suspect in Foot Locker burglary video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Smile, bad guys at a Dallas shoe store -- your crime was caught on camera!

Dallas police are looking for the burglary suspects in this store security video, seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. October 3 taking multiple boxes of shoes from the Foot Locker at 9310 E. RL Thornton Freeway in east Dallas.

So far, police have been unable to identify the suspect and are asking for public assistance.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two men in the video are asked to call Detective T. French at 214-671-0112.