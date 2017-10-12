Fort Worth police investigate fatal hit and run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Police in Fort Worth are investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred over the weekend.

Surveillance images from just before 8 p.m. Saturday night show a pedestrian crossing the 1900 block of Hemphill Street and being struck by a black, medium-size SUV.

The vehicle did not stop and the man died from his injuries. His identity has not been released as officials are still working on locating relatives, according to the Fort Worth Star Telegram.

Detectives do not know the identity of the driver or vehicle and are asking for the public's assistance. They say the SUV has damage to the right front side of the vehicle and the right front headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817-392-4886.