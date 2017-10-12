Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension restored

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six game suspension is back in affect after the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted an injunction that blocked it.

According to ESPN, the 5th Circuit of Appeals in New Orleans granted the NFL’s emergency request to set aside the injunction and order Texas’ district court to dismiss Elliott’s case. The to 2-1 vote backed the league’s argument.

However, the case may not be finished yet because further appeals are possible.

The Cowboys are on their bye week this weekend, but if the suspension holds up, Elliott will miss games against San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles.