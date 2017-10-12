Children’s Health Insurance Program running out of funding

Eleven states are set to run out of funding for their Children`s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) by the end of the year.

CHIP currently provides 9 million kids in low to middle income families with healthcare.

Senate and House lawmakers are still at odds over reauthorizing CHIP funding, but the problem is, the September 30th deadline has long since past leaving many states scrambling to figure out how to keep their programs running.

According to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly a dozen states will run out of federal CHIP funding by then end of the year, and 32 states are expected to run out by March 2018.

Morning Dose. spoke with family physician Dr. Cynthia Stuart, who gave some insight on lawmakers failed to reach the deadline to extend the program.

“The push for repeal and replace Obamacare has taken the front seat with this particular administration,” Stuart said. “And for that last push that they made at the end of September, they gave up the opportunity to expand this program for children and pregnant women.”

Oregon and Pennsylvania are among the states projected to run out before the end of the year. DC and Florida will run out by March 2018 and Texas has not yet reported.