Chew on This: Tupelo Honey brings game changing grub to Frisco

FRISCO – The Star in Frisco is the newest addition for the Dallas Cowboys. And besides being the Boys' official practice facility, the campus also houses some serious eateries – like Tupelo Honey.

The restaurant is based out of Asheville, NC, but their location at The Star is run by executive chef Thomas Robey. And they're looking to bring a sweet change to the Lone Star State.

"15 years ago, this chain was a hippie breakfast place,” Robey told Newsfix. “We're slowly adding finesse and swagger. So, I chose dishes that have a little bit more swag."

Like everybody's favorite: shrimp and grits.

"Certainly shrimp and grits is something I know about coming from my home in New Orleans,” Robey said. "We use stone ground grits from North Carolina. We cook ‘em down with cream and butter instead of water, to make them extra rich. And then we finish them with goat cheese."

Then there's the creole seasoned Alaskan halibut, severed with Louisiana maque choux.

Chew on This: The star of Tupelo Honey? Their biscuits.

"Here we do cat head sized so they're bigger,” Robey told Newsfix. "Everything's bigger in Texas. We do it with our own homemade blueberry jam, whipped butter, and of course, Tupelo honey."

Talk about a winning combo!

Football fan or not, if you make the game-time decision to head to Tupelo Honey, it's safe to say you won't lose!