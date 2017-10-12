Cannabis for a cause! Pot dispensary donates $50,000 to those affected by wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA ROSA -- California is up in flames. Crews continue to battle dozens of wildfires across the state. Thousands of homes and business destroyed hotels in Sonoma County on fire, apartment building, and high schools.

And just when any little hope Californians had of being able to recover from the flames goes up in smoke a medical cannabis dispensary brings the pot; literally!

CannaCraft's AbsoluteXtracts and Be Kind Flower are donating more than $50,000 worth of medical cannabis to patients who have been evacuated or displaced by the fires.

That’s right! They've even partnered with multiple dispensaries to distribute free medicine, easily making cannabis for a cause the thing.

But weed isn't the only thing CannaCraft is handing out. They've also converted their headquarters into a shelter for evacuees and responders.

AbsoluteXtracts had this to say:

"CannaCraft will continue to evaluate all of our resources including vehicles, property, facilities, equipment, and product to determine how to best serve our community during this time. We will be providing more information on these efforts as they develop."

And that's what we call TLC in the form of THC!