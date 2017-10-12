Airbnb is building its first home-sharing apartment complex in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People from all over the world use Airbnb to rent apartments to guests, but that sometimes causes issues with neighbors and landlords.

So to make things a little easier for everyone, the company is building its first apartment complex.

That's right! Airbnb has teamed up with Newgard Development Group to build an apartment complex with more than 300 units in Florida.

Tenants will be allowed to sublet rooms or units for up to 180 nights a year, and will have to share the revenues with the owners.

The apartments will have keyless entry systems, and will be connected to an Airbnb app, which will make providing cleaning services for the guests easier.

Newgard is paying to build and own the apartment complex, but Airbnb is helping design the units and services.

Which could help avoid situations like what happened to an Indiana couple.

The couple discovered a hidden camera inside their Airbnb rental in Florida.

Yep. Derek Starnes called police after he found a pinhole in a smoke detector inside the bedroom.

Turns out, the home had two smoke detector cameras with high quality audio and video.

That's something Wayne Natt failed to mention in his listing on Airbnb.

"We seized a lot of computer storage data devices,"Lt. Bob Bourque with Longboat Key Police Department said.

He said the listing was up for two years, so there could be hundreds of victims.

Natt was arrested, and later released on bond. He told cops the cameras were there for sex parties that he threw.

"If people are consenting to recording sexual activity why is it in a hidden smoke alarm?" Bourque said.

As for Airbnb, they released a statement to ABC news saying they're "outraged" at the reports and have "permanently banned" Natt from the community.