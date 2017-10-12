9-year-old dies from allergic reaction after eating pancake

A 9-year-old girl died from an allergic reaction after eating a pancake her father cooked for her.

Nainika Tikoo was allergic to dairy and asked her dad to add blueberries in her dairy-free pancakes in May. She took a single bite and turned “completely blue.”

She had never tried the fruit before.

Her father immediately tried to treat her with an Epipen before the paramedics arrived, but Nainika suffered from cardiac arrest and died days later at a hospital when her family decided to take her off life support.

Her mother, Lakshmi Kaul, set up a Just Giving page to raise money to contribute to research allergy care.

“A nightmare we will live and relive every single moment of our lives remaining, we are saddened to note that one in 3 children are allergic in the UK,” Kaul says on the page. “Every single one of them is susceptible to severe allergic reaction to something else and potential death. Both Vinod (Nainika’s Dad) and I (Nainika’s Mum) are very shaken by this horrible incident and would like to make our little contribution to support research and work done on allergy care in the UK.”

They were able to reach their goal by 351%.