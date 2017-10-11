Walmart vs. Amazon: Who’s winning the online game?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, AR -- It's the battle of the stores! In the left corner, we've got your one-stop shop: Walmart! In the right, your online powerhouse: Amazon!

It seems the retail giants are trying to get in each other's lanes. Walmart is trying to make a name for itself in the online world while Amazon's trying to set up physical stores.

Exhibit A: We've seen Walmart wanting to fill your fridge when you're not home, but they're also launching "Mobile Express Returns" that will let you start the returns process from home. That way, you can skip the long lines at the store, because we all know ain't nobody got time for that!

While Amazon is trying to move into brick-and-mortar stores, they're also trying to improve their delivery game. Amazon wants to deliver items right to the trunk of your car! Plus, they're hoping to stop package thieves by making a new doorbell that'll give delivery drivers a one-time pass inside your house to drop off packages when no one's home.

All this seems a little much, but it seems to be helping their numbers! Walmart is predicting a 40% increase in their online sales next year.

In the battle of clicks versus bricks, who do you think will win?