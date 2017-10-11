Texas Tech Shooting: Vigil held for officer killed on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUBBOCK - The campus police officer shot and killed by a freshman at Texas Tech has been identified as Floyd East, Jr. East was a married father of two daughters. He began working as a Texas Tech officer in Lubbock in May of this year.

East's life came to an end at the police station when 19-year-old Hollis Daniels pulled a gun and shot him in the head. According to an affidavit, after Daniels was re-captured, he immediately confessed to the killing. Students came together to honor east Tuesday night.

"He was in the process of protecting us from someone we didn't know was actually that dangerous, but in an effort to keep us safe on our campus, and so we can get our education. He sacrificed a lot for us," the student said.

Daniels is being charged with Capital Murder. It's still unclear whether Daniels had the weapon hidden when he was first arrested.

Overnight, Jones Stadium on Tech's campus honored the fallen officer. The entire stadium glowed in blue; a tweet said, "Our heartfelt thoughts & condolences remain with our fallen red raider & those affected."