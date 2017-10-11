Ruff Life: Bowie wants to bring a little style to your home!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Time to meet a guy who's way too fresh for Fashion Week.

"Bowie is one dapper little dude," said Haley Edman, marketing director for Dallas Pets Alive! "This guy is between six and eight. We don't really know exactly his age because he was found as a stray, but he is this gorgeous chocolate lab and he's always sporting his bow tie."

That man has class!

Bowie's been around the block a few times and he's getting a little older, but that's not slowing him down at all.

"He goes on two jogs a day with his foster dad right now," Edman said. "He just loves to run, jump, and play, but he also can cuddle just as hard."

Who wouldn't want to cuddle with that face!?

"Bowie definitely looks like he was once previously owned and was somebody's pet," Edman said. "The only thing that we've found wrong with him is that he seems to have a little bit of cataracts or blind in one eye."

But his good eye is his eye for fashion!

He can probably help your little one pick out the perfect outfit for pre-school.

"Bowie is really great with kids," Edman said. "He can be a little slow to warm up to other dogs, but that's understandable. But around kids and other people, he's just a gem."

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.