PTSD ranch helps fight against veteran suicide

A study performed by the Department of Veteran Affairs found 20 veterans commit suicide every day. A ranch in North Carolina is fighting against that number by giving veterans a safe place to stay and work on their mental health.

The ranch was purchased back in February as a way to give back to service members like Roy Burton.

Burton served in the military for almost 20 years and says once he arrived home he had trouble readjusting to civilian life. He also suffers from PTSD and hopes he can help others like him get the help they need.

“When you have a lot of down time and your PTSD symptoms start to kick in, a lot of things go through your head” Burton said. “A lot of things get stuck in your head. A lot of things you didn’t know were there start to surface. Suicide was I thought the answer and I slowly came around with the help of some good people and found that it wasn’t. It breaks my heart to see other veterans to think they don’t have anywhere to turn.”

Equinox Ranch is not open yet but once renovations are complete, the ranch will be able to house ten combat veterans at a time.

They will stay for two weeks and participate in different forms of therapy. The best part? It’s all free of charge!