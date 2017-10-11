It’s All Good! Score the ultimate Super Bowl LII VIP experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The countdown to Super Bowl LII is underway and the league is doing something special to gear up for the big game.

For years they've teamed up with United Way to fight for kids' education. Their latest project is a "character playbook" which is a digital interactive program that teaches middle school students how to make good decisions and maintain healthy relationships.

This year, the NFL is giving fans a chance to help with their cause.

If you donate to their Prizeo page you'll be giving thousands of kids a chance at success!

Here's where the win-win comes into play. One lucky football fanatic who donates will be handpicked to enjoy the ultimate VIP package to the Super Bowl.

They're talking game tickets, halftime show press passes, tailgate party tickets and so much more.

Basically, they'll make sure you don't miss a thing! So, if you're down for the cause it's time to kick it up a notch and do some good!