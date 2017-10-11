Investigators still search for missing three-year-old Richardson girl after overnight search warrant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON, Tx. - The search for missing three-year-old Sherin Mathews continues to day four, and new facts continue to surface.

"Last night the Richardson Police Department along with the FBI Evidence Recovery Team did a search of the Mathews home," says Sgt. Kevin Perlich. "There are facts and stuff in that warrant that we feel are critical to this investigation and we do not want to jeopardize the investigation at this point and so they are sealed at least for the time being."

Police say Sherin's father, Wesley, said he forced her to stand outside alone at 3:00 a.m. Sunday as punishment for not finishing her milk.

His reasoning? She was malnourished after being adopted from India last year and was on a special eating schedule.

"The fact that Wesley may be accused of a crime is not indicative of Ms. Mathews," says Sherin`s mother`s attorney, Kent Starr. "She does not know the whereabouts and all she wants is for her daughter to be returned."

The attorney went on to say that she was participating with Richardson PD and had her biological child removed from her home. He said he wasn`t at liberty to discuss any previous interactions with CPS.

At the end of the day, amidst all of the worry and terrible feelings, Sgt. Perlich says to let the police do their job.

"Don`t speculate on what may or may not have been done," he says, "give us some time."

And the search continues...