Harvey Weinstein’s wife is calling it quits!

NEW YORK, NY — Harvey, Harvey, Harvey. It’s not looking good for the once powerful film producer!

First, Harvey Weinstein was nixed from his very own company, and now his wife of 10 years, Georgina Chapman, is calling it quits!

In a statement, Georgina said, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband.”

Harvey came out right after and said, “I support her decision. I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.”

Dozens of women are claiming Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them, including big time A-listers Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie.

One of Weinstein’s accusers, Lauren Sivan, told CNN, “These are very powerful women in their own right. A lot of them come from very powerful Hollywood families and even they weren’t protected from a man like Harvey Weinstein.”

Another accuser, Louisette Geiss, said, “I do not think that Harvey Weinstein understands or comprehends how much pain and suffering this brings to me and scores of other women.”

Not everyone’s against him. Lindsay Lohan came to his defense in a Snapchat video that’s since been deleted. “I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband, and he’s never harmed me or done anything wrong to me. We’ve done several movies together. So I think everyone needs to stop, I think it’s wrong,” Lohan said in the video.

If Harvey gets accepted back into the Hollywood circle, he might need to stick with one genre: DRAMA!