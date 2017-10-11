× Guy’s spicy Thai recipe goes viral

We’ve all seen our share of ridiculous receipts where the customer has a list of changes to their order.

But this guy, he just wanted a little spice with his pad Thai. And by a little, we mean he wanted to truly feel the burn!

This receipt from a restaurant in Florida lists the word “spicy” 17 times!

If the cook didn’t get the message with that, the order taker added a final note at the bottom make him regret being born.

The guy who ordered this super spicy pad Thai reportedly ate the whole thing, and found it to be just the right spice.