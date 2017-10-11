Death toll rises as wildfires sweep across California

NAPA, Calif. – Seventeen fires are ravaging California’s landscape.

As the flames get higher, so does the death toll. So far, the sea of flames has reportedly claimed 17 lives, and that number’s only expected to rise.

“There’s 240 missing reports right now; of that 240, we’ve actually located 57 people safely,” California Highway Patrol Sheriff Rob Giordano said.

Over 20,000 people evacuated, more than 115,000 acres scorched, and the flames just keep spreading.

“Personally, I think it will be one of the worst disasters in California history,” California Highway Patrol Capt. Mike Palacio said. “Never seen anything like it, the amount of resources we’ve put into it, the amount of damage we’ve seen.”

Some folks have been able to return home, but for others, there’s not much to come back to. “Some of our stuff is saved, and I’ll take that. My family is safe, that’s all that matters,” one woman said.

President Trump has signed a major disaster declaration to help the state get the flames under control.

“The loss of homes and burning of precious land is heartbreaking, but the loss of life is truly devastating,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Let’s just hope responders can get ahead of this fireball, so those affected can begin to rebuild their lives.