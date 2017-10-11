× Dallas Cowboys release cornerback Nolan Carroll

FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys have released veteran cornerback Nolan Carroll Wednesday morning, ending his seven month tenure.

Carroll signed a three year, $10 million contract in March with a $4 million guarantee, but his rough start in the Cowboys’ loss to Denver, leaving him with a concussion, has kept him off the field.

Carroll was designated inactive during Week 5’s game against the Green Bay Packers. He was replaced with rookie Jourdan Lewis, who is now in the starting lineup, and Chidobe Awuzie, who played against the Packers.

The Cowboys will likely use their bye week to decide if they’ll add another cornerback to the roster or use the open spot for another position.