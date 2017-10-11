Cowboys hold team meeting after Jones comments

FRISCO, TX — The fallout from Jerry Jones statement that any Cowboy who protests the anthem will be benched was clear out at the Star today.

The organization held a special meeting that Jones spoke at with the players, as for what was said in that meaning, well the players had all the same answer: “No Comment”.

Dan Bailey, the team’s official union rep, said that the locker room is still holding together.

“We do a good job collectively here of eliminating the distractions,” Bailey said. “We don’t have TVs on or anything like that.”

But whether the meeting actually solved anything is still unclear. When asked if the team meeting answered or created more questions, David Irving told reporters, “a little of both.”

Meanwhile, a local union is filing a complaint with the National Labor Relations board on behalf of the players, even though they don’t officially rep them, because of Jones’ comments.

“The consensus of legal opinion amongst lawyers who practice in the labor relations area is that Jerry Jones is probably within his right of disciplining and even firing players on the team who don’t stand during the National Anthem,” Quentin Brogdon, an experienced trial lawyer, told NewsFix.

So what started as a debate over race and police brutality, morphed into a discussion on the flag and patriotism, and is now a fight over labor laws and free speech. Keeping up?

Hey, anyone remember when the Dallas Cowboys just played football?