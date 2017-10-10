Whataburger sells out of James Avery charm hours after release

If you thought you were getting your hands on one of the Whataburger and James Avery “one of a kind” charms, think again! They sold out hours after their release.

Whataburger released the charms on Monday just in time for the holidays. It features the restaurant’s signature “flying W” on the beloved state of Texas.

Shoppers were encouraged to buy the authentic sterling silver charm with a James Avery hook-on bracelet or a changeable charm holder necklace.

“We’re downright charmed by the response following today’s announcement. At this time, we’re sold out of our James Avery charm, but hope to have more soon,” Whataburger says on their site.