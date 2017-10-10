Spice of Blythe: It’s fall y’all and time to love on your veggies!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy fall y’all! That’s right, autumn is here and I couldn’t be more excited. It’s sweater-weather time, there’s a little nip in the air and it’s time to cook.

That’s right vegetables are their best right now.

This is my favorite time of year to cook not only because it always smells like love and food and football and family in your house. This is the time when mother nature gives you some of the greatest gifts on earth. This is when all the vegetables have been cooking all summer long and they’re ready to harvest.

Let’s start with one of my favorites, cauliflower. This is a great way to eat buttery, creamy, delicious vegetables and think you’re eating a potato!

What about a little broccoli? You know broccoli and cheese never hurts, a little green, a little cheese = delicious!

What about the sweet potato? Less carbs than the sweet potato, full of nutrients. You can bake it, roast it, rub it down or add a little bourbon to it.

What about the beautiful mushrooms? All flavors right now coming from all over the world. Delicious, nutritious, and earthy!

And another one of my favorites, the squash! If you haven’t picked out a favorite squash, go immediately to your market and find it. Whether it be spaghetti squash, acorn squash, the crook neck squash, any squash you want. Make sure you roast it, season it, and love it.

And finally the green onions, yes, these are the onions of all onions. They’re gorgeous, you could eat all of them, and they make beautiful garnishes.

My Spice of Blythe is: Not only fall in love with autumn, but fall in loves with vegetables again! This is the time of year to get from the garden, to your kitchen, to your plate. Love on your family and friends and beautiful fall vegetables.

Happy fall y’all!