Sesame street launches online teaching program to help kids hand traumatic experiences

Sometimes, you need a little help from Sesame Street to teach your kids about important life lessons, like learning to cope during and after a traumatic experience, no matter how big or small.

As part of their ongoing community development program, Sesame Street just launched an online teaching program that teaches kids ways to handle “big feelings.”

Each of the characters in Sesame Street deal with their emotional responses to trauma differently. So by having the characters “model” different ways of coping, children can better understand the process.

Some of the coping mechanisms covered by the video series are: venting anger through pillow-punching, calming yourself down, finding a safe mental place and giving yourself a hug.